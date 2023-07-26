Fiji Airways committed to bolstering tourism industry

In a bid to reinforce Fiji’s position as a breathtaking and easily accessible tourist destination, Fiji Airways’ Global Sales Executive Manager, Akuila Batiweti, reaffirms the airline’s commitment to promoting Fiji on a global scale.

Batiweti says the national airline remains dedicated to connecting people, cultures, and experiences from all corners of the world.

He says they also understand the vital role Fiji Airways plays in bolstering the tourism industry.

“Our flights span across the globe, bringing travellers from far and wide to our shores. We take great pride in the fact that Fiji Airways serves as the gateway to this paradise, offering unparalleled access to our pristine beaches, lush rainforests, and vibrant marine life.”

According to Batiweti by embracing opportunities to showcase the splendour of Fiji to the world, Fiji Airways continues to exemplify its dedication to ensuring that their experience of world-renowned hospitality begins when they get on board.

He adds that as the national airline soars to new heights with its commitment to promoting Fiji globally, the airline remains an integral part of Fiji’s tourism landscape.