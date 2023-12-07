Digicel Fiji extends helping hand to WOWS

[Source: Supplied]

Digicel Fiji has reached out with open arms to WOWS Kids Fiji, a non-profit organization on a mission to uplift children battling cancer and their families.

The company has poured forth a generous donation of $20,000.

Co-founder of WOWS Kids Fiji, Sina Kami, says this contribution will go beyond financial aid.

She adds that this will infuse hope into the lives of the children we cherish and their families, especially in the face of the current challenges.

Digicel Fiji CEO Farid Mohammed says the donation is a testament to their unwavering values of inclusivity and making a positive difference in the lives of those who need it most.