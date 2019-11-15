Captain Cook resumes operation

Captain Cook Cruises yesterday set sail for the first time from Port Denarau since the lifting of the COVID-19 lockdown and related restrictions.

Fiji Director Alifereti Koroilavesau says they were surprised with the number of bookings received for the day cruise.

“We offering locals what was previously offered to international guests. You have an island that is exclusive at your disposal, a traditional sailing ship which is a novelty and the appeal is there for locals to have access to something that was offered to international markets previously.”

Article continues after advertisement

Koroilavesau says the last time they operated was around March and since then tough decisions were made regarding the staff.

“We did not let our staff go. We sent them on leave without pay and they were paid their leave entitlements while being on leave. We employ 150 staff but we have not released any of our staff.”

Koroilavesau adds the number of bookings and forward bookings indicates the strong support by locals during these tough times for the tourism industry.

He says they’re also operating at half cost and the income will be used to pay the staff.