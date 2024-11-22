War crime warrants issued

[Source: BBC]

Judges at the International Criminal Court have issued arrest warrants for Israel’s prime minister and former defense minister, as well as the military commander of Hamas.

A statement highlights that a pre-trial chamber had rejected Israel’s challenges to the court’s jurisdiction and issued warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant.

A warrant was also issued for Mohammed Deif of Hamas, although Israel has said he was killed in an air strike in Gaza in July.

The judges stated that there were “reasonable grounds” that the three men bore “criminal responsibility” for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity during the war between Israel and Hamas.

Both Israel and Hamas have rejected the allegations.