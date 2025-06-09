US strikes Iranian launchers on Larak island

A banner with a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump next to an Iranian missile system at Azadi Square in Tehran, Iran. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

U.S. forces struck two Iranian launchers on Iran’s ​Larak island on Sunday, a U.S. official said, marking the first ‌known American strikes on Iran since late July.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the ⁠attack killed and wounded several soldiers and citizens and would be ​met with a “response and punishment” from Tehran, Iranian state media reported.

Iran’s semi-official ​Tasnim news agency reported the U.S. carried out a drone strike on the island.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that all mines had been detonated or removed from ​the international waters of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran has been ​told that any ship or boat placing new mines will be destroyed.

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The last known ‌U.S. ⁠strikes on Iran were in late July as the war has reached a stalemate in recent weeks with Washington threatening to impose costly sanctions on countries that support Iran.

The U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28 and ​Iran responded with ​its own strikes ⁠on Israel and Gulf states that host U.S. bases. The Iran war has now crossed its six-month mark.

U.S.-Israeli strikes on ​Iran and Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed thousands and displaced ​millions. Eighteen ⁠U.S. service members have been killed in the conflict.

The war has led to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which before the conflict used ⁠to ​see a transit of about a fifth of ​the world’s oil barrels consumed.