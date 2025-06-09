Pacific workers raise labour concerns

[Photo: File]

Pacific workers under Australia and New Zealand’s seasonal worker schemes have raised concerns over salary deductions and poor accommodation conditions.

The concerns were raised at a Pacific Islands Council of Trade Unions (PICTU) workshop in Port Vila, Vanuatu.

Workers under Australia’s Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme and New Zealand’s Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme shared their experiences.

One worker, who spoke anonymously, claimed workers had been charged for damaged bedding and utensils.

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The worker said some had to pay for bedding for the entire time they stayed in the accommodation.

Concerns were also raised about overcrowding.

The worker claimed men and women were sometimes placed in the same room and had to share bathroom facilities.

Workers said they had raised these concerns with their employers but no action was taken.

Several women also claimed they were given only six minutes to shower.

They said the limit was previously three minutes but was increased after they complained.

Workers also claimed they were restricted from cooking some traditional food from their home countries.

They described the conditions as inhumane and said it was upsetting to have their concerns ignored.

Samoa First Union Director Seveaoga Saina Tomi Fetalaiga said unexplained accommodation deductions had also been raised by Samoan workers.

She said some cases only came to light after workers showed their payslips to the union.

Fetalaiga said many workers came from villages and remote communities and struggled to understand their employment documents.

She said this was one reason the union encouraged workers to join unions before leaving for work overseas.

Australian Workers Union representative Latileta Gaga also heard concerns from workers at the workshop.

Some workers who have worked under both schemes are now preparing to return to Australia and have asked unions for help with unresolved issues.

The week-long PICTU workshop brought together trade union representatives from across the Pacific.

The focus is on improving support for Pacific workers, strengthening unions and addressing common problems under labour mobility schemes.