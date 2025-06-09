New Centre Boosts Renewable Energy Skills

[Photo: File]

Fiji has taken another step towards strengthening its renewable energy sector with the opening of a new Sustainable Energy Training Centre at the University of the South

Pacific.

The Minister for Public Service, Meteorological Services and transport, Ro. Filipe Tuisawau addressed the industries who helped contribute towards the center, while opening the Sustainable Energy Training Center.

The center will provide practical training in renewable energy technologies, particularly solar power, while building the skills needed to support Fiji’s transition towards cleaner energy solutions.

“It can help train technicians, engineers, entrepreneurs, students and community leaders in areas such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, solar technology, energy management and emerging clean energy solutions.”

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Tuisawau says the center provides a new opportunity for Fiji as the country looks to meet its growing energy needs while strengthening resilience to climate change.

“Energy is the heart of development. It powers our homes, schools, hospitals, industries and transport systems. Yet, as we look to the future, we must find ways to meet our growing energy needs while protecting our environment and strengthening our resilience to climate change.”

Pacific Technical Officer Sandip Kumar says several courses are being considered, with a strong focus on solar photovoltaic systems.

“We are thinking of running design and install grid connected PV systems, design and install off-grid PV systems, design and install hybrid systems, also operation and maintenance of the solar PV systems”

Kumar says emerging technologies, including electric vehicles and marine transport, could also be incorporated into the center’s programmers in the future.

The center is expected to play a key role in developing the skills and expertise Fiji needs to support a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.