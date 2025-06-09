President added to PM appeal

[Photo: File]

The President has been officially added as a respondent in the Prime Minister’s appeal over the High Court ruling on the unlawful dismissal of former FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali.

The Prime Minister had filed an appeal and a stay application against the February High Court decision.

In court, lawyer Aaron Sen appeared for the Prime Minister, while Samuela Savu represented Malimali.

Senior Legal Officer Grace Henao appeared for the State.

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Savu told the court there was no objection to the President being added as a party to the proceedings.

However, he said they object to the Prime Minister’s stay application, but not the substantive appeal.

The State has also asked for the Attorney-General’s Office to be added as a party.

Justice Chandana Prematilaka told the State it must provide the request in writing before a decision can be made.

The State has been directed to file amended summons seeking to add the Attorney-General’s Office.

The parties have until the 24th of next month to file their responses.

The matter will return to court on 5th October for mention.