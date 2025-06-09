El Niño pushes government to expand solar water pumps

[Photo: FILE]

The threat of El Niño is prompting the Government to redirect more support towards securing water supplies in remote communities, with solar-powered water pumps being prioritized under a new $2 million grant allocation.

Multi-Ethnic Affairs Minister Charan Jeath Singh says the Ministry is identifying areas most in need of reliable water access, particularly as El Niño conditions raise concerns over prolonged dry spells and water shortages.

He adds more funding from the new allocation could be directed towards installing solar-powered water pumps in remote areas of Fiji.

Singh says this initiative is aimed at providing communities with a more reliable and sustainable source of water, while reducing their vulnerability to the impacts of prolonged dry conditions.

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“I have actually discussed with my staff that this particular financial period, we should be giving more funding to solar powered water pumps in remote areas of Fiji.”

Singh says the Ministry is currently working to identify suitable locations where the pumps can be installed.

The move comes as Fiji prepares for the potential impacts of El Niño, with communities and farmers expected to face increasing pressure on water resources if dry conditions persist.