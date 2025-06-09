TAF and Vanuatu regulator to share expertise

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Telecommunications Authority of Fiji and Vanuatu’s Telecommunications, Radiocommunications and Broadcasting Regulator have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish closer regulatory cooperation.

Signed by TAF Chair David Eyre and TRBR Regulator Jesse Benjamin, the agreement establishes a framework for sharing technical expertise, regulatory policies, and training resources, including staff attachments and joint projects.

The partnership focuses on key areas such as spectrum management, technical standards, and emerging technology issues like satellite connectivity and direct-to-device services.

It aligns with regional initiatives, including the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, to strengthen Pacific digital development.

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Eyre says that the partnership will build institutional capacity, helping both regulators navigate shared challenges in small, geographically dispersed markets.

Benjamin adds that moving to structured collaboration will help both countries manage evolving technologies and share critical regulatory lessons.