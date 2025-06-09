Police call for action

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force says arrests alone will not solve the country’s growing concerns over crime.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu is calling for communities, businesses and other stakeholders to work with police to prevent crime.

This follows criticism over recent aggravated robberies and burglaries.

Tudravu says police accept the criticism and are changing their operations to respond to crime before it happens.

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Police figures show most major property crimes fell between January and July this year.

Burglary dropped by 7.3 percent, robbery by 32.8 per cent and aggravated robbery by 17.8 per cent.

Aggravated burglary fell by 7.7 per cent, while theft dropped by 7.9 per cent.

However, vehicle theft increased from 31 cases last year to 51 cases this year.

Tudravu says police also need to look at why some people repeatedly turn to crime.

He says some offenders have several theft and burglary cases, raising questions about what can stop them from reoffending.

Tudravu says CCTV cameras have helped police investigations, but police do not only act after crime footage is posted online.

Overall crime also dropped by 11 percent, from 11,387 cases in the first seven months of 2025 to 10,106 cases this year.

The Commissioner says the public must be part of the solution.

He adds tat discussions are needed on stronger laws and other ways to help people who repeatedly turn to crime.

Crime prevention is everyone’s responsibility.