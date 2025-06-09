Parsons wary of Tonga, Samoa at World Cup qualifiers

[Source: File]

Fiji Pearls head coach Michelle Parsons believes hosts Tonga and regional rivals Samoa will be among the biggest obstacles standing between Fiji and qualification for the Netball World Cup.

The Pearls are preparing for next month’s qualifiers in Tonga, where the region’s top teams will compete for places at the global tournament.

Parsons says Tonga enters the competition as one of the favourites, given its strong world ranking and recent international performances.

“I think Tonga and Samoa are obviously the teams that are ranked really high, and Tonga has legitimately put themselves on the calendar by being eighth in the world and competing really well at the Commonwealth Games.”

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The coach believes the hosts will be especially dangerous with the advantage of playing in familiar surroundings and in front of their home supporters.

“With it being a home qualifier for them, I think they’re the biggest threat right now, so definitely Tonga and Samoa.”

Despite identifying the two Polynesian nations as the leading contenders, Parsons insists the Pearls will not underestimate the rest of the field.

“The Cook Islands and Papua New Guinea have invested a lot in their development, so we’re very respectful of everybody.”

The Fiji Pearls will travel to Tonga next month aiming to secure one of the qualification spots available for the Netball World Cup.