Retailers seek stronger police presence

[Photo: FILE]

Suva retailers are pushing for a dedicated police post in the Central Business District as local stores continue to face robberies.

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel says discussions are underway with police to establish a small post within the city centre.

He says the move would boost police visibility and allow for quicker response times, particularly in crime hotspots.

Patel says CCTV cameras installed around Suva are already assisting police investigations, helping officers identify and apprehend several suspects.

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“And there are a lot of cases that are not reported to the police as well. But the police are trying their best. We are in discussions about setting up a small police post within the city area as well. Discussions are going on, and hopefully we can get some solutions to that.”

Patel says retailers are willing to work closely with police to identify areas requiring additional surveillance and support efforts to curb crime.

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua says police remain vigilant and ready to adapt to changing circumstances across the city to protect the public.

“And those are some of the issues that we confront on the streets and on the roads. And the police are looking into that and doing something about it.”

With public safety remaining a priority, police and retailers are continuing their joint efforts to strengthen security across Suva.