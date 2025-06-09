New car buyers warned

The Consumer Council is warning vehicle buyers to be cautious when purchasing from dealers without authorised servicing and proper after-sales support.

The warning follows complaints against a dealer selling new vehicles across several brands. The Council says at least 26 consumers have complained about the dealer since 2020.

Investigations found the dealer does not have the technical skills or spare parts needed to service some of the vehicles it sells.

Consumer Council CEO Seema Shandil says buyers are paying large amounts for vehicles expecting them to be reliable and properly supported.

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Shandil said it was unacceptable for a dealer to sell vehicles without the capacity to repair them and then blame customers when problems arise.

One case involved a 2018 Twin Cabin bought for $66,888. The clutch failed soon after the purchase. An independent inspection found second-hand parts had been used in the clutch system.

The Council says the dealer did not provide a solution despite being notified about the problem.

In another case, a consumer paid $87,800 for a new 2025 SUV. The vehicle developed water leakage, overheating and major engine failure.

The dealer repaired the vehicle under warranty but blamed driver negligence for the damage. The Council intervened after the buyer sought a replacement or full refund.

The dealer maintains the vehicle has been fully repaired and that its warranty obligations have been met. The dispute over whether the damage was caused by a defect or driver misuse remains unresolved.

The Council says consumers have the right to quality products and proper redress when vehicles fail to meet acceptable standards.

It is urging buyers to check a dealer’s history before making a purchase, especially when considering newly imported brands with little service history in Fiji.

Consumers can also check with the Council for previous complaints against a dealer or vehicle brand.

Buyers should confirm that qualified technicians are available to service the specific make and model. They should also check whether genuine spare parts are available locally.

The Council is further advising consumers to read warranty conditions carefully and ensure repair and dispute procedures are clearly stated before making payment.