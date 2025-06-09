Djokovic eyes elusive 25th major at U.S. Open

The stars may be aligning for Novak Djokovic’s quest to win a standalone record 25th Grand Slam at the U.S. Open, ​with Jannik Sinner out injured and Carlos Alcaraz returning from a lengthy layoff, though Alexander Zverev remains a formidable obstacle.

Since triumphing at Flushing ‌Meadows in 2023, Djokovic has remained a force at the Grand Slams, but Alcaraz and Sinner have seized control of the men’s game and shared 10 of the last 11 major titles.

Attempts by the Serb to clear Margaret Court from the all-time list of major winners have repeatedly been thwarted by Alcaraz and Sinner, who have combined to beat him ​five times across the last six Grand Slams.

Djokovic’s best opportunity in years ended in a defeat by Alcaraz in this year’s Australian Open final, ​but the 39-year-old is not short of belief as he eyes a fifth U.S. Open title despite limited preparation and ⁠lingering physical issues.

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“There is a word in Serbian called inat,” Djokovic said in his new documentary that aired before the year’s final major.

“When people doubt you, ​when everyone is basically against you, that’s when you use that inat, that force of stubbornness to prove everybody wrong. That inat is quite widespread in the ​mentality of Serbian people.”

Circumstances have also broken more favourably for Djokovic than in recent years, with Sinner ruled out by a knee injury and Alcaraz back after more than four months out with a wrist issue that has left questions about his sharpness.

Alexander Zverev may represent Djokovic’s biggest obstacle, however, after finally ending his long wait for a maiden major title at ​the French Open before making the Wimbledon final to underline his credentials as a top contender in New York.

ALCARAZ’S RETURN ADDS INTRIGUE

Alcaraz’s long absence has clouded ​his prospects, but the defending champion has built a reputation for producing his best tennis on the grandest stages and cannot be discounted despite the uncertainty surrounding his return.

Despite Zverev’s ‌breakthrough and ⁠credible challengers in the draw, Swiss great Roger Federer believes Djokovic cannot be written off.

“Whenever Novak enters any tournament, for that matter, or a major, he’ll have a shot,” Federer told reporters in New York.

“I’ve seen what he can do, not just once, not just here or there. He’s done it in every place at the highest of levels.

“As long as he’s in the draw, there’s a chance. That’s also one of the reasons he’s still playing, because he actually truly must ​believe he can still do it.”

SHELTON ON ​THE RISE

Canadian Open champion Ben Shelton ⁠and Cincinnati runner-up Frances Tiafoe spearhead a strong American challenge, while 2024 finalist Taylor Fritz will also fancy his chances of ending a 23-year wait for a homegrown men’s champion.

Andy Roddick, the 2003 U.S. Open winner, believes Shelton has thrust ​himself into genuine contention after shrugging off a tame first-round exit at Wimbledon to win the Montreal title earlier ​this month.

Shelton remains difficult ⁠to gauge after an early exit in Cincinnati, with questions lingering over his ability to sustain his level over the course of a major.

“One thing to watch for is he has to take care of his business in the first week to be a contender in the second week,” Roddick said on his ‘Served’ podcast.

“So far this year, ⁠that’s been ​tough for Ben in majors … the upside is four titles on different surfaces, and rightfully so, ​we talk about and wonder if this is someone who can win a Grand Slam.”

Beyond the established contenders, rising talents like Arthur Fils and Rafael Jodar will look to make a mark in New ​York, while last year’s semi-finalist Felix Auger-Aliassime seeks to build on the joint best major run of his career.