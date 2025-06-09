Fiji urges world leaders to see climate impact

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji is urging global leaders to attend the Pre-COP meeting in October and witness the impacts of climate change in the Pacific first-hand.

Climate Change Minister Lynda Tabuya says Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has already confirmed her attendance, while Fiji is also engaging key Asian partners including India and Japan.

Tabuya says the Pre-COP will provide an opportunity for leaders to see the challenges faced by vulnerable Pacific communities.¤

The Minister says that Pre-COP gives a chance to strengthen regional advocacy ahead of global climate negotiations.

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“We would like to invite all our global leaders. Please come to the Pacific, please come and see first-hand, especially in Tuvalu, the effects of climate change.”

Tabuya says Fiji is ready to welcome a wide range of participants, with the country hoping the meeting will bring greater attention to the Pacific’s climate challenges.

She says Fiji is ready to host the Pre-COP in October and welcomes global leaders, climate ministers, NGOs, civil society, young people, women and people with disabilities.

Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat Deputy Secretary-General Esala Nayasi says there is still time to secure the participation of invited leaders.

“There is still time for the region to ensure that those that are invited or those leaders that want to be in the Pacific will be here, but we will be able to get a confirmation closer to the dates. So there is still time, and we are resolute in our efforts to ensure that we have a successful Pre-COP.”

Fiji is preparing to bring global leaders to the Pacific to help put the region’s climate realities at the centre of international discussions.