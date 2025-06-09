Fiji Girl Guides celebrate 100 years

[Photo: SUPPLIED/Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection]

The Fiji Girl Guides movement is marking 100 years anniversary celebrating a century of leadership, friendship and community service.

A National camp is currently being held in commemoration of the milestone, bringing together 120 girls for two days of activities.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says this year’s camp carries special significance as it marks 100 years of Guiding in Fiji’s Southern Division.

Kiran says the girls are the living legacy of a 100-year promise, saying they are part of a global movement while carrying distinctly Fijian values of friendship and service.

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Kiran also highlighted challenges facing young people, including illicit drugs, cyberbullying, online abuse and exploitation.

She urged the girls to seek help from trusted adults when they feel unsafe and reminded them to protect their personal information online.

Participants have travelled from across Fiji, including Cakaudrove, Bua, Macuata, Koro in the Lomaiviti Group, Lau, and the highlands of Naitasiri and Navosa.