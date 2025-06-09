Auvray challenged Junior Bula Boys

National football and Bula FC Head Coach Stephane Auvray delivered a timely reminder to the Junior Bula Boys ahead of the OFC U19 Men’s Championship in Samoa next week.

The 23-member Fiji squad left our shores last night for Samoa, where it will begin its campaign against Vanuatu on Wednesday.

He says there’s only one thing in football you cannot guarantee — whether you’re going to win or lose, but one thing one can guarantee is that they’re going to give everything they have.

The national coach challenged the players to enjoy their campaign but at the same time to always remember they’re not going to have fun.

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Auvray further reminded the squad that they’re going to have to give everything they have and be consistent from beginning to end.

The Junior Bula Boys open their campaign against Vanuatu at 11am on Wednesday, before facing defending champions New Zealand at 3pm on Saturday.

They complete their Group B campaign against Tahiti at 11am on Tuesday, September 8.

All three matches will be played at Samoa Football HQ – Field 2.