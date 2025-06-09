Fijian artist makes history at Italy biennale

A Naitasiri man is making history as the first Fijian artist to exhibit at the 9th Chianciano Biennale in Italy.

Josaia Waqabaca McNamara is showcasing his work, “In Light of Regeneration”, at the international art event in Chianciano Terme, a medieval city in the heart of the Italian Renaissance.

The biennale features artworks and events at the Chianciano Art Museum and 13 contemporary art galleries across the old town.

McNamara says exhibiting in Italy is an honour and reflects his long journey of developing art as a vehicle for cross-cultural communication.

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Fiji Arts Council Director Maciusela Raitaukala describes McNamara as a dynamic cultural practitioner who reflects Fiji’s richness, resilience and evolving identity.

He says McNamara has taken Fiji’s stories, traditions and artistic expressions beyond the country, creating meaningful connections through culture.