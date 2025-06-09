U.S. Secret Service aware of Iranian video threat against Barron Trump

[Source: Reuters]

The U.S. Secret Service is aware of a video broadcast by Iranian ​state television discussing a potential plot to ‌assassinate U.S. President Donald Trump’s youngest son, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“The U.S. Secret Service is aware ​of the video and investigates anything ​that can be perceived as a threat ⁠toward our protectees. Out of concern for ​operational security, we do not discuss matters of ​protective intelligence,” Secret Service spokesperson Nate Herring said in an email.

A three-minute video broadcast by Iranian state ​TV discussed a potential plot to assassinate ​Barron Trump, 20, claiming that he was being monitored and ‌alleging ⁠that a $10 million bounty had been offered for his killing.

The United States and Iran have kept up hostile rhetoric during a nearly ​six-month-old war ​started by ⁠the U.S. and Israel in February.

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Reuters reported earlier this month that ​the U.S. has received several warnings from ​Israel ⁠over the past year that Iran intended to assassinate Trump, according to officials, including before a secret Air ⁠Force ​One ruse in Turkey.

Trump ​has described himself as “number one on the kill list for ​Iran.”