Craft workshop builds skills, creativity, confidence

[Photo: FILE]

A five-day workshop is giving women, youth, and men an opportunity to develop new skills and connect through hands-on art.

Organized by the High Commission of India alongside the University of Fiji and the Suva Multicultural Centre, the event brings together participants from diverse backgrounds to learn traditional and modern crafts.

The High Commissioner Suneet Mehta says the program exposes participants to new artistic techniques they can take back to their communities.

It engages with a wide cross-section of the community here in Fiji to spread the message that there is so much art, which will be very good if people can learn about that art and practice it back in their homes.

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It uses different materials; it brings out their creativity; it kind of teaches them to do something new in life which they can be proud of, and the families can be proud of.

Mehta adds that the workshop also fosters cross-cultural exchange and self-expression.

Creativity is encouraged, cultures engage with one another in an atmosphere of emotional openness and friendship.

As we conclude the third day of this workshop, I am encouraged by the enthusiasm and openness with which everyone has embraced each art form.

Suva Multicultural Centre Administrator Esther Whippy says the initiative also helps steer young participants toward productive outlets.

“It’s quite an inspiring workshop, most of all training our young generation to focus on whatever will keep them away from negative influences during this critical time.”

Organizers hope the skills and confidence built during the workshop will encourage participants to continue exploring creative pathways.