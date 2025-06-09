Bati leadership remains strong despite Kamikamica retirement

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Fiji Bati head coach Mick Potter believes the national side remains in good hands despite the retirement of former captain Tui Kamikamica ahead of the Rugby League World Cup.

While Kamikamica’s departure leaves a significant leadership void, Potter says the squad still boasts experienced figures capable of guiding the team on and off the field.

Potter identified West Tigers captain Api Koroisau and Bulldogs star Viliame Kikau as two of the key leaders within the current setup.

“We still have Api Koroisau and Viliame Kikau. Think of how clever Api is with his knowledge of rugby league and his tactics.”

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The Bati coach says Kikau’s influence comes through his actions and commitment on the field.

“He leads by example, and I love that. I think they’re probably the two pillars that will stand us up.”

Potter also highlighted the importance of Newcastle Knights forward Jacob Saifiti, describing him as another valuable member of the leadership group.

“We still have Jacob Saifiti. He’s enormous. His actions probably speak louder than his words, but he’s very, very good with defensive structures.”

According to Potter, Saifiti’s experience and understanding of the game will continue to benefit the Bati as preparations build towards the Rugby League World Cup.

“He’ll add value there as well.”

Despite Kamikamica’s retirement, Potter is confident the Bati has the leadership depth required to remain competitive on the international stage.