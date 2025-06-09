Hibiscus festival sparks business buzz

[Photo: Kelera Ditaiki]

Suva’s Albert Park is bustling today as the FMF Hibiscus Festival 2026 gets underway with the theme “Ours to Celebrate”.

The festival has returned to its original location after seven years, as it was last held at Albert Park in 2014.

For many vendors, the festival is more than just a celebration, it is an important opportunity to increase sales and earn extra income.

Mareca Daini, a business owner of Ma’s Seabite, is among the food sellers and other small businesses expecting strong crowds throughout the festival.

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“Today is just the first day of the festival, and people are already coming in. Many are buying seafood, nama and kokoda, which is a good sign for businesses.”

Daini says the event brings in more sales and profits, helping local businesses grow.

She says she made around 3,000 dollars in profit over the week last year, which has motivated her to continue setting up a stall during the festival.

Josephine Lal, a business associate with Save and Slay, has set up a stall at the Hibiscus Festival for the past two years.

She says despite the bad weather during last year’s festival, it did not dampen her excitement to return and sell her goods at this year’s event.

Twelve contestants are competing for this year’s Miss Hibiscus crown.