Ditoka defends support for overseas representatives

[Photo: FILE]

Foreign Affairs Minister Sakiasi Ditoka is defending appropriate official support for Fiji’s representatives travelling overseas, while rejecting extravagance in government spending.

Ditoka says officials representing Fiji must receive the necessary protocol, security and logistical support to effectively carry out their duties.

He adds the level of support should be based on the position of the office holder, their responsibilities and the nature of the engagement.

Ditoka says this is particularly important for the President, who holds Fiji’s highest office and represents the country internationally.

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He says the same principle applies to the Prime Minister, Ministers, Ambassadors and other authorized government representatives.

However, Ditoka stresses that this is not a call for excessive spending.

He stressed public funds must be used responsibly and official travel should be reasonable, necessary and within Government’s means.

Ditoka says Fiji must strike a balance between controlling expenditure and ensuring its representatives are properly equipped to promote the country’s interests abroad.

He adds Fiji’s representatives carry the name and interests of the nation when dealing with foreign governments and international organisations.