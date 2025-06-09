Pearls coach calls for continued support

[Photo: File]

Fiji Pearls head coach Michelle Parsons has thanked supporters, parents and sponsors for standing behind the national team throughout its World Cup qualifying campaign, while urging them to continue their support ahead of next month’s qualifiers in Tonga.

Parsons says the team’s preparations have been strengthened by the encouragement received since the squad first assembled in June.

“A massive thank you to all the parents and supporters because we’ve felt the energy, support and love right from June. It’s been massive and we’re really grateful.”

The Pearls coach also acknowledged the contribution of major sponsor Crest, which has supported the team’s long-term ambitions.

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“A massive thank you to Crest, who have really invested in us as a team and where we’re looking to go on the long journey, as well as for now.”

With the qualifiers fast approaching, Parsons says the players will need the backing of the nation as they chase a place at the Netball World Cup.

“We really need that support and energy from everybody. While we’re prepared to bleed for Fiji, we need the support behind us to be able to do that.”

The Fiji Pearls will travel to Tonga next month in search of a top-two finish and qualification for the Netball World Cup.