New Boxing Commission board appointed

New members of the board with the Minister of Youth and Sports.

Eroni Loganimoce has been appointed chairman of the Boxing Commission of Fiji, leading a new board tasked with strengthening the governance and development of professional boxing in the country.

Joining Loganimoce on the new board are Pravin Gounder as vice-chairman, along with Laisiasa Corerega and Iliesa Namosimalua as board members. A fifth board member, who will be a female representative, is expected to be appointed at a later date.

The appointments were formally acknowledged by the Minister for Youth and Sports, who congratulated the new board members and expressed confidence in their ability to guide boxing in Fiji to greater heights.

The Minister highlighted boxing’s important role in helping young people develop discipline, resilience and confidence, while also providing opportunities for Fijian athletes to represent the nation internationally.

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As the new board begins its tenure, the Minister urged members to work closely with all stakeholders to strengthen governance, administration, development and promotion of professional boxing in Fiji.

Particular emphasis was placed on athlete welfare, with the Minister stressing that the safety, health and development of boxers must remain the sport’s highest priority.

“Our boxers are at the heart of this sport. Their safety, health, development and future must always be given the highest priority.”

The Minister also thanked the outgoing board for its service and contribution to the growth of professional boxing, while encouraging the wider boxing fraternity to support the incoming commission.

The new board has been tasked with building on the foundation already established and creating greater opportunities for boxers, coaches, officials and administrators as Fiji seeks to produce athletes capable of competing successfully on the international stage.