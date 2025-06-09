Methodist Church rejects race claims

FILE: Deputy General Secretary Reverend Dr Anil Reuben

The Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma has rejected claims that Deputy General Secretary Reverend Dr Anil Reuben said he was overlooked for the General Secretary position because of his race.

The Church says the comments attributed to Reverend Dr Reuben were not made by him.

They were shared on social media by an account using the name Ratu Ilaisa Sema.

The Church says the claims are false and misleading and is calling on the Fiji Police Force to investigate.

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It says those responsible should face action if any laws have been broken.

The Church is also urging people to verify information before sharing posts online.

It says false claims can create division and damage public trust.

Reverend Dr Reuben has served in ordained ministry for about 43 years and remains the Church’s Deputy General Secretary.