New gas-fired crematorium planned for Ba

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh with members of the Varoko community during the groundbreaking ceremony [Photo: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Construction of a new gas-fired crematorium has begun at the Varoko Hindu Shamshan Bhumi in Ba as part of the government’s efforts to improve access to dignified and environmentally sustainable cremation facilities.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh officiated at the project’s groundbreaking ceremony today.

He says the government has provided the gas-fired cremator machine through the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs.

The equipment has already been delivered and is being kept by the Varoko committee until it is installed.

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Singh says the project responds to a genuine community need while respecting the religious and cultural practices of the people it will serve.

He says the investment reflects the government’s commitment to community wellbeing, cultural sensitivity, environmental responsibility and the sustainable use of land.

He says once completed; the facility will provide families with a modern and dignified venue for conducting final rites.

The Ministry says gas-fired cremation will also reduce reliance on large quantities of firewood, providing a cleaner alternative and easing pressure on vegetation and forest resources.

Singh says cremation could also reduce demand for burial land over time, allowing more land to remain available for housing, agriculture, infrastructure and other productive uses.

The Varoko project is part of a wider government initiative to expand access to suitable cremation facilities around the country.

The Tuatua Crematorium in Labasa has been completed, while the Navua Crematorium is expected to be commissioned next month.

The Ministry is also working with the community in Lovu, Lautoka, where construction of another cremation facility is expected to begin shortly.