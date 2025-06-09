Kiran condemns crimes against vulnerable

[Photo: File]

Serious concerns have been raised over the recent rise in reported robberies and burglaries, particularly those targeting vulnerable members of the community.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran says it is cruel, inhumane and completely unacceptable to target vulnerable people.

Her comments follow the alleged robbery of 80-year-old Mahendra Nath at his home in Rokara Settlement along Khalsa Road.

According to media reports, household items, tools, clothing, cash and essential groceries, including rice, sugar, canned food, cooking oil and powdered milk were stolen from his home.

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The incident follows several other reported crimes in recent weeks, including the robbery of a taxi driver in Nadi, footage of which circulated widely on social media, and reports of break-ins occurring in broad daylight.

“When an 80-year-old man has even his basic food supplies taken from him, this goes beyond the loss of property. It takes away his sense of safety, independence and dignity.Our older persons deserve to live in peace and security.”

Kiran says Fiji must not allow crimes against older people and other vulnerable citizens to become normalised.

She says such incidents should not become something people simply watch on social media, briefly discuss and then accept as part of everyday life.

The Minister is also urging parents, guardians and families to teach young people the importance of honesty, hard work and respect for other people’s belongings.

The Ministry is calling for stronger community action, including the establishment or strengthening of neighbourhood watch zones in partnership with the Fiji Police Force.

Families and neighbours are also being encouraged to regularly check on older people living alone and report suspicious activity to police.

The Ministry has acknowledged the ongoing work of the Fiji Police Force and urged members of the public to provide any information or footage that could assist investigations.