Israel may expel UK from Gaza support centre, FT reports

Source: Reuters

Israel is considering expelling British, ​and possibly other ‌European officials, from the U.S.-led coordination ​centre for post-war ​Gaza, the Financial Times ⁠reported on ​Thursday.

The Israeli government in ​recent weeks has discussed removing the UK ​from the International ​Gaza Support Center, the ‌multinational ⁠headquarters established to monitor the U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel ​and ​Hamas, ⁠the newspaper said, citing people ​familiar with ​the ⁠matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the ⁠FT ​report.