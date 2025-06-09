Maisie Williams reveals use of 'witch' to seek film role

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Maisie Williams is looking for movie magic.

The Game of Thrones alum revealed that she attempted to summon some kind of supernatural forces to help land a role in an undisclosed film project.

“I paid an Etsy witch to give me a role, to help me manifest a role in a movie,” Williams told British Vogue. “And she told me some things I had to say every night.”

Williams followed the instructions from the supposed witch. “I said them every night,” she said.

Article continues after advertisement

But the actress’ mystical efforts were ultimately fruitless. “It didn’t happen,” she said.

Williams also shared a piece of superstition that she believes in. “I don’t like to walk over the three consecutive drains,” she said, in reference to the British idea that it’s bad luck to cross over three drain covers in the street. “I don’t swear by it. I’ve done it. Listen, I’ve partaken. But it makes me feel uncomfortable every time, even if I sometimes end up walking into ongoing traffic.”

The actress explained why she abides by the superstitious rules of the three drains. “I just have to. I stick with that one,” she said. “It makes me feel like everything is gonna be fine. It makes me feel like I have control over the uncontrollable, which I don’t.”

Williams stars alongside Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock, and Joey King in Practical Magic 2, which revolves around a family of witches.

“I’d never worked with either of them, never met them,” the New Mutants star said of Kidman and Bullock in an interview with Teen Vogue. “I’ve just been such a huge fan of both of them… they’re the kindest, gentlest people, and it was like a real sisterhood, and they really took us under their wing.”

illiams said that she felt a strong connection to her on-screen family members. “Getting so close to Joey and Sandra… you can find that [closeness] in the most unexpected people and it can be so important to you,” she told the outlet. “Even though I live thousands of miles from Sandra, [that connection] can transcend those things.”

The actress said that the film balances nostalgia and modernization. “Our movie does a really great job of not only speaking to the things that people loved about the first film, but also pushing the story into, like, a different time where everything’s different: fashion, the world,” she explained. “That’s one of my favorite parts about it, looking at [the characters] and seeing how they have changed since the first movie ended, the journey that they are going through now, and the things that have healed and the things that still have not.”