Premila slams rushed competition law

[Photo: File]

Opposition MP Premila Kumar is accusing the Government of rushing the proposed Competition and Consumer Commission Bill 2026 to build its record of legislation before its parliamentary term ends.

Kumar says legislation should not be measured by how many Bills are passed, but by whether they are properly developed and consulted on.

Her comments come as concerns grow over the process surrounding the 113-page Bill, with stakeholders initially given just eight days to make submissions.

Kumar says the Government must first understand the problems with enforcement before changing the law.

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“If you just want to rush it in one or two months to come up with a Bill just because this Government’s parliamentary term is about to end, it’s not the way to make Bills.”

She also questions the proposed increase in penalties, saying the focus should be on identifying key enforcement issues and areas that need improvement.

Kumar says proper discussions must involve various stakeholders before the Bill progresses.