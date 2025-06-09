Elderly protection gaps highlighted

[Photo: File]

Concerns over the neglect and financial exploitation of older people have surfaced again, highlighting the need for stronger protection in Fiji.

Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection, Selina Kuruleca, says some older people are being left behind in communities, while others are being financially exploited by their own families.

Selina Kuruleca says older people have played an important role in shaping Fiji’s families and communities, and their contribution must not be forgotten.

“I am certain that we can do much, much better. If it wasn’t for the older persons, for the older people in our lives and in our communities, many of us would not be here.”

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While many families continue to care for their older relatives, Kuruleca says some elderly people are being left behind in villages and communities.

UNESCAP Chief of Sustainable Demographic Transition Section, Sabine Henning, says the consultation will help Fiji assess what has already been achieved and identify areas where more support is needed.

The consultation is expected to identify gaps and strengthen measures to protect older people, while ensuring their voices are reflected in Fiji’s ageing policies.