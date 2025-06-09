Potter backs Wesele

Jone Wesele [file photo]

Fiji Bati head coach, Mick Potter, has backed newly appointed national women’s coach, Jone Wesele.

Potter says Wesele was outstanding in his interview and had big plans for progressing the women’s game in Fiji.

Former national rep Wesele was confirmed as the new Fiji Bulikula head coach yesterday.

He steps in and replaces Joe Rabele, whose contract had expired.

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Potter believes they’ve selected the best man for the Bulikula coaching job.

I’m looking forward to working with Jone, just having some systems in place, some processes that we need to work on and running that right through, not for the primary school kids because we just want them to have fun, but certainly for the high school kids and the local competitions. We need to have some good practice; we need to develop our skill a little bit more.

While preparations for the World Cup remain an immediate priority, Wesele says developing a stronger domestic pathway for female players is a key long-term goal.

He believes the growth of women’s rugby league in Fiji depends on creating more opportunities for girls and women to compete regularly.

The Bulikula will continue their preparations for the Rugby League World Cup, while Wesele and his coaching staff work towards building a stronger pathway for the next generation of female players.