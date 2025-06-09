Building confidence to discuss HIV

Getting students to speak openly about HIV could depend on how well teachers are trained to handle the sensitive issue.

Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu says teachers need proper training and the right tools to educate students about HIV prevention, testing and stigma.

He says when teachers are confident and well prepared, students are more likely to feel safe asking questions and sharing their concerns.

Assistant Minister says equipping teachers with the necessary skills and resources can help students get the right information and seek support when they need it.

Article continues after advertisement

“Because if you talk about the stigma involved, what we have seen inside the room, the silent part of it, and the confidentiality about those who are involved with AIDS.”

He says tackling HIV among young people requires schools, parents and communities to work together.

Nasinu Secondary School Assistant Principal Dan Vakamoce says a safe environment can help students better understand HIV, its impacts and prevention.

“There’s something that we’ve noticed: students mostly cannot share this for us iTaukei; we know its taboo, you can’t share that, but for them, once they mingle with their peers, they come out and share what they think is appropriate.”

The Ministry stresses that Fiji can tackle the HIV crisis if everyone takes responsibility and works together.