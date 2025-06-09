Fareed to serve jail time

Former Fijian Holdings Limited Chief Executive Mohammed Fareed will spend time in jail after being convicted of two counts of indecent assault.

The Suva Magistrates Court has sentenced Fareed to eight months and 22 days in prison.

A further seven months has been suspended for three years.

Fareed was convicted of indecently assaulting a young female subordinate on two separate occasions.

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The court found he subjected the complainant to unwanted physical contact without her consent.

Her evidence was supported by an audio recording which was accepted by the court.

Fareed will serve the eight months and 22 days behind bars.

He must then remain of good behaviour for three years, or he could be required to serve the additional seven-month suspended sentence.