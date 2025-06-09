No racial influence in election: Rev Dr Ruben

[Photo: Supplied]

Methodist Church of Fiji Deputy General Secretary Reverend Dr Anil Ruben says the election of the new General Secretary was fair and just, rejecting claims on social media that the process was racially biased.

Ruben says he accepts the election outcome and questions why his name is being used in attempts to divide the Church.

He says he has only one year left before retirement, while the General Secretary and President positions carry three-year terms.

Ruben, who has served the Methodist Church for nearly 49 years, says he has never seen racial bias in the institution.

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He says his commitment to the Church dates back to 1977 and remains firm.

“I don’t see… maybe other people see that way. And use that as a rugby ground. To throw the Church around and kick the Church around. So I don’t think, from my point of view, I don’t think. And my full support, I committed in 1977. Lord, I will be faithful to you wherever you send me.”

Meanwhile, Reverend Abel Nand of Lautoka Wesley Church says the election reflects both the people’s verdict and God’s call.

Nand says the process is transparent and proper, and only Conference members can fully understand how the Church conducts its elections.

He says church members will continue to support the newly elected leadership.