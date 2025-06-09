USA crowned veteran division champions

The United States of America have been crowned champions of the Veteran Division at the Classic Buses FANCA Federation Nations World Cup, after defeating Fiji 3-0 at King Charles Park in Nadi earlier today.

USA head coach Saiyad Ali was proud of his team’s performance, praising the players for their effort and commitment on the field.

“The boys did really well, they stepped onto the field and executed the game plan we came up with and this is the result.”

Ali said the tournament is always an exciting experience and his team is already looking forward to returning next season.

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Meanwhile, New Zealand edged Canada 1-0 in the Legends Division final, while Australia and New Zealand played out a 1-1 draw in the Youth Division.