New support for teen mothers in Labasa

[Photo: FILE]

Teenage mothers in Labasa will now have access to dedicated mental and psychosocial support to help them navigate pregnancy and prepare for motherhood.

The service is being introduced through a collaboration between the JP Bayly Trust and Labasa Divisional Hospital.

The Trust, together with the hospital’s Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department, will provide support to teenage mothers referred through antenatal services.

The programme aims to help young mothers manage fear and anxiety, cope with the challenges of pregnancy and rebuild relationships with their families.

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“So that we could be an agent of care for the psychological and mental health of these young girls who pass through the antenatal clinic very uncertain, very worried, and a little bit frightened of what is coming in the next few months of their journey through pregnancy.”

Dr Rufina Latu says teenage mothers can experience significant stress and anxiety when they lack adequate support and understanding.

She says the programme will use case management to ensure each young mother is received with dignity, given an opportunity to share her story and provided with appropriate mental and psychosocial support.

The support is also intended to help young mothers manage their fears, reduce stress and strengthen relationships with their parents and families.

Dr Viliame Matatolu says the psychological wellbeing of teenage mothers is often overlooked, with greater attention usually given to their physical health.

He says many teenage pregnancies are unplanned, and young mothers should not be blamed for circumstances they may not have been prepared for.

The collaboration will also provide gift packs to teenage mothers, while information on the outcomes of the support will be shared with the hospital to help improve services.