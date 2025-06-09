Kamikamica admits competition bill needs review

[Photo: File]

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says there is still room for further consultation on the proposed Competition and Consumer Commission Bill 2026, despite it already being approved by Cabinet.

Kamikamica says the policy behind the Bill was developed around 2019 and acknowledges the timeframe is now dated.

He says he wants to look at the Bill further after returning to the Industries, Commerce and Business Development portfolio.

This comes amid concerns from the stakeholders over the eight-day consultation period for the 113-page Bill.

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The Fiji Law Society in particular has questioned proposed enforcement powers and penalties, and called for more supporting data, impact assessments and details of the proposed regulations and merger thresholds.

Kamikamica says the Bill had to be taken to Cabinet because it was tied to funding from the Asian Development Bank.

“One of the reasons we had to take the Bill to Cabinet was it was tied to funding with the ADB. So that’s been done, but there’s still opportunity to discuss thoroughly and take views, and then table it in Parliament.”

He says stakeholders will still have an opportunity to provide their views before the Bill is tabled in Parliament.

Kamikamica is also assuring stakeholders not to panic, saying the Bill will undergo further discussion and consultation.