Investment Fiji pushes faster project delivery to drive growth

[Photo: Supplied]

Investment Fiji is stepping up efforts to fast-track investment projects, with the agency targeting stronger economic growth through increased capital investment.

Following its recent Board meeting and strategic planning workshop, Investment Fiji says achieving five percent annual GDP growth will require investment to consistently exceed 20 percent of GDP.

The agency is currently tracking 112 active investment projects across Fiji.

Of these, 61 projects are expected to be completed in the 2026–2027 financial year, while another 51 are progressing towards completion from 2027 onwards.

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The projects span key sectors including tourism, manufacturing, renewable energy, commercial agriculture, telecommunications and ICT infrastructure.

Investment Fiji says lengthy regulatory processes, labour shortages and infrastructure readiness remain major challenges slowing down projects.

It says closer coordination between government agencies is needed to remove these bottlenecks and speed up approvals.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Officer Kamal Chetty says the focus is now on turning investment commitments into actual projects, jobs and income for Fiji.

He says Investment Fiji wants to work more closely with government agencies to resolve issues around labour, land and infrastructure.

The agency says its current portfolio also reflects growing confidence in the domestic economy, with 56 percent of projects involving domestic investment and 44 percent foreign investment.

Investment Fiji says faster project delivery will be critical to achieving Fiji’s long-term growth ambitions.