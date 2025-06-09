Community aged care homes launched in Lautoka

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran has launched two new community aged care homes at Koroipita Charity Model Town in Lautoka.

The homes, funded by the New Zealand Government in partnership with the Fijian Government, aim to strengthen community-based care for older persons.

Kiran says keeping older people within an active community can reduce the isolation often associated with institutional care.

She says residents will be able to remain connected with children, neighbours and the wider community while receiving care.

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Koroipita General Manager Paul Forrester says the need for aged care is growing, with 62 residents now in their sixties and 27 aged over 70.

He says the new homes are Koroipita’s first step towards providing full-time, round-the-clock care.

LDS Charities has provided furniture for the homes, while the Government is supporting caregiver salaries.

Plans are also underway for an outdoor area to encourage companionship and social interaction among residents.