Officer jailed for assaulting man in custody

[Photo: FILE]

A police officer has been sentenced to 3 years in prison for assaulting a man in police custody, with the court describing the case as “Police bullying.”

The officer, Apimeliki Vakarusabola Colamoto, was convicted of one count of acting with intent to cause grievous harm.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

The court heard Colamoto arrested the complainant in Nausori Town after the man questioned police over their failure to stop a brawl.

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The complainant and his brother had been waiting for transport when a fight broke out nearby.

After arriving at the scene, police arrested the complainant and took him to the police station.

The court heard that when the complainant asked why he had been arrested, Colamoto punched him in the face.

The assault caused a complete fracture to the complainant’s jaw, requiring surgery and wires to hold the jaw in place.

In sentencing, the court found the level of harm was “materially significant” and Colamoto’s culpability was high.

The court said he had abused his authority by assaulting a person who was in his custody.

The judge also found the offence undermined public confidence in the Police Force and amounted to a serious breach of trust.

Colamoto was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

However, because of his young age and prospects for rehabilitation, the court partially suspended the sentence.

He will serve 18 months in prison, with the remaining 18 months suspended for 3 years.

Taking into account the nearly 9 days he has already spent in custody, he has 17 months and 20 days left to serve.

Colamoto has 30 days to appeal the sentence to the Fiji Court of Appeal.