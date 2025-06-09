Ministry seeks clarity on re-exports

[Photo: FILE]

The Agriculture Ministry is calling for better data on imported food that is processed in Fiji and then re-exported.

The Ministry says not all food imports are consumed locally, with some products entering Fiji for processing before being sold to overseas markets.

Minister Tomasi Tunabuna says they want to establish how much of these imports are re-exported, which markets they reach, and how much revenue is generated.

The Ministry also wants to determine whether earnings from these activities are being reinvested into developing local industries.

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“That kind of information is not shared very freely. Now, to provide us with the opportunity to make some very good plans, we need to determine which areas are our targets to reduce the import bill. Because we were lacking that, that’s where we are now trying to establish a very solid base for our plan. It’s that part that, unfortunately, we have not really been able to track in the past.”

Tunabuna says better data is needed to show where imported food ends up and how much is re-exported.

The Ministry is working closely with food processors and the tourism sector to get a clearer picture of the import bill and the value of re-exported goods.

Permanent Secretary Dr. Andrew Tukana says the data will help identify and reduce unnecessary imports, while the Ministry is also conducting workshops to help farmers diversify and add value to local products.

The Ministry says stronger data systems will support better planning and help ensure the agriculture sector benefits more from processing and trade opportunities.