Taboo blocks sex education in Fiji

[Photo: File]

Experts are raising concerns that sex education remains a taboo subject in many Fijian communities, creating barriers to HIV and drug awareness efforts in schools.

Despite findings from Medical Services Pacific’s latest survey showing children as young as 10 are already affected, educators say cultural sensitivities can make open discussions difficult.

Delainamasi Government School Assistant Head of School Makelesi Soqosoqo says early, age‑appropriate education is critical to protecting children and giving them the confidence to make informed decisions.

“We found out that we cannot hide from this. Children also have some information about it and it’s only proper that we come in quickly and give them the best information that we can offer.”

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Nasinu Secondary School Assistant Principal Dan Vakamoce adds that creating a safe environment for discussion helps students become more comfortable sharing their concerns and experiences.

“There’s something that we’ve noticed is that students, they come out of their comfort zone. For us iTaukei we know it’s a taboo, you can’t share that. But for them, once they mingle with their peers, they come out and they share what they think is appropriate.”

Amid ongoing concerns over HIV awareness, educators are calling on parents to also have open and age‑appropriate conversations with their children to strengthen awareness efforts.