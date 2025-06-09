Suva retailers raise sewage concerns

[Photo: File]

Suva retailers are calling for a long-term solution to the city’s recurring sewage problems, warning that blockages and overflows can disrupt businesses and affect the public.

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel says the Robertson Road pumping station has experienced blockages, with plastics and other waste being disposed of into the sewer system.

He says retailers and other users of the sewer system need to be more careful about what they dispose of, as improper waste disposal can contribute to blockages.

“So, we asked the retailers or the users of sewer lines and everything to be careful of what’s going into that system. We have to work together. We have spoken to our line minister as well. We have asked him to look into this. And hopefully there’s a long-term solution to this issue.”

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Patel says the association has raised the issue with the relevant authorities and the line minister, calling for a long-term solution.

He says addressing the problem will require cooperation between businesses, the public and authorities to prevent waste from entering the sewer system.

The association says a lasting solution is needed to prevent recurring sewage problems and minimize disruption to businesses and the wider community.