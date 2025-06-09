Navua town status set to attract investors

[Photo: File]

Navua’s expected elevation to town status is being seen as a catalyst for new investment and development in the area.

The move comes after more than 50 years of efforts to change Navua’s status, with proposals dating back to 1973.

Minister Maciu Nalumisa says investors are already buying properties and developing in Navua, with further projects now in the pipeline.

These include a new Navua Plaza within the proposed town boundary, while a businessman is also planning a major hotel resort with a marina.

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The Minister says town status will bring more development opportunities, attract investors and give communities greater hope for the future.

“Once you elevate the status of a town, it also brings hope to the people because they know there will be more developments, they know there will be investors coming to invest.”

He is encouraging investors to consider Navua, saying there is still significant land available for development.

The Minister also says work is underway to revise Nadi town planning, with the aim of declaring Nadi a city within the next six to nine months.