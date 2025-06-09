Family atmosphere driving Pearls preparations

[Source: File]

For Crest Fiji Pearls defender Vutaeli Tokaduaudua, success at next month’s Netball World Cup qualifiers will be built as much on team unity as it is on talent.

The 20-year-old says creating strong relationships within the squad has been a major focus during the team’s preparations, particularly with players coming together from both Fiji and overseas.

“At first, creating a bond is pretty much strong. For us to get to know each other and have that connection between each other as a team, it makes us a whole, makes us a family.”

Tokaduaudua believes the close-knit environment within the squad has helped strengthen trust among the players as they work toward a common goal.

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“Not by blood, but just the friendship that we have towards each other, it’s just something that I would never take for granted.”

The young defender says that connection extends beyond training and competition, becoming an important part of the team’s culture.

“I’d love to carry it around with me on court and off the court.”

The Fiji Pearls will travel to Tonga next month aiming to secure qualification for the Netball World Cup.