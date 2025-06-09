Government expands skills training

[Photo: File]

Government is expanding technical and vocational training as it works to fill skilled-worker shortages and create more opportunities for Fijians.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says Fiji still lacks skilled workers in some trades and professions, while many young people remain unemployed.

Singh says Government is strengthening technical and vocational training through the Fiji National University, University of the South Pacific, Pacific Polytech and other vocational centres.

He says technical colleges and vocational programmes that were previously closed are now being restored.

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“And the secondary schools, the technical vocational training, the vocational centres, we are establishing them. Because seven to eight years ago, they were removed from there. So they have not been given back. And you know that the technical colleges were also closed. Now we have brought them back. And they are doing their work in many places.”

Singh says practical skills training is also being provided through agricultural institutions to help people improve their skills and access employment.

He says foreign workers are only brought into Fiji when employers cannot find suitable local workers after advertising vacancies.

“And when they do not get the right people after advertising, only then can they bring workers from abroad. This is the immigration law of this country, and the Immigration Ministry takes care of it. So this is how we are doing our work. And we know that there are some professions, there are some trades, where we still have few people.”

Singh is urging unemployed Fijians to register with National Employment Centres so they can be matched with available jobs.

The Government says expanding skills training will help address gaps in the workforce while giving more people a pathway into employment.