Drua sign Skipper Cup standout Boselawa

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has added another promising local talent to its ranks, signing Nadroga centre Kavekini Boselawa as a senior development player.

Boselawa earned the opportunity after impressing incoming Drua head coach Brad Mooar and club officials during the opening round of this year’s Skipper Cup competition.

The powerful midfielder, who hails from Naduri in Macuata and has maternal links to Nadrala in Nadroga, is another product of Fiji’s domestic rugby pathway to be rewarded with a chance to progress to Super Rugby Pacific.

Unlike many of his peers, Boselawa came to rugby relatively late. He played soccer throughout his school years at Nadrala Sangam School and Sigatoka Methodist College before taking up rugby at the age of 19 while studying land surveying at Fiji National University.

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His rise through the ranks has been rapid, establishing himself with Nadrala Rugby Club and later Nadroga in provincial rugby.

Boselawa described the signing as an emotional moment.

“I am happy and quite emotional and thank the Lord for this opportunity.”

He credits his father, a former outside back and midfielder, for shaping both his character and rugby career.

“My Tou has had the biggest influence on me as a man and on my rugby journey. He has always shared the importance of putting God first in everything we do and everything else will follow.”

The young centre says he is eager for the opportunity to play in front of Drua supporters.

“Nothing beats playing at home, in front of our home crowd and especially family.”

Head coach Brad Mooar says Boselawa immediately caught his attention during a Skipper Cup match in Lautoka.

“Kavekini immediately stood out when I watched him in Lautoka in July. Our leadership team tracked him over the last month and he has all the attributes we demand from our backs.”

Mooar says the signing reflects the Drua’s commitment to identifying and developing local talent.

“This is what it’s all about, scouring local club rugby and giving homegrown talent a pathway to thrive.”

Boselawa now joins the Drua development programme and will be looking to push for a place in the club’s Super Rugby Pacific squad in the future.